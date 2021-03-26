State legislators meet with JMCSS school board

JACKSON, Tenn. — Legislators met with the Jackson-Madison County School board to discuss recent updates.

State House Rep. Johnny Shaw, and state Sen. Ed Jackson were in attendance at Friday’s meeting.

This meeting is usually held once a year, and allows community feedback.

The JMCSS members asked about issues with teacher certification, funding and other related legislative initiatives. Jackson spoke after the meeting.

“Education is at the top of our focus in the state of Tennessee. We’ve got to do a better job of educating our children so that they can move on when they graduate,” Jackson said.

Both representatives said that they hope they can make these meetings more frequent than once a month.