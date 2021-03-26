Sweet treats, good cause: annual bake sale goes pandemic-friendly

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local community group is not letting the pandemic stop them from whipping up sweet treats for a good cause.

Members of The Family and Community Education Organization decided to hold their annual bake sale — curbside edition.

Madison County FCE President Krisann Blair says they made the sale COVID-friendly.

“We are having the pickup of our FCE Spring Bake Sale with baked goods that the members of the Madison County FCE clubs have made,” Blair said. “We had online ordering for the past two weeks.”

Blair says the sale was an effort to replace the annual Christmas Cottage event that was canceled due to the pandemic.

“This is normally the type of baked goods that we have during Christmas Cottage that everybody is familiar with, that we have yearly for the past 40 years,” Blair said.

The organization is a part of the University of Tennessee’s Volunteer Extension. Extension Agent Tenille Short says these events help fund projects for the community.

“They go into the community and do service projects and educate families on the issues that matter,” Short said. “So this bake sale raises funds to fund those projects that go on in the community.”

Blair says they do plan on holding the annual Christmas Cottage event this year.

For updates on this year’s Christmas Cottage event, future bake sales, or volunteer opportunities with the organization, click here.