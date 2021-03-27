3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 11,066 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

A total of 11,066 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those new patients range in age from 19-years-old to 39-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,570 (59.4%)

38301: 3,286 (29.7%)

38356: 190 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 202 (1.8%)

38343: 75 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 147 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,965 (26.8%)

White: 4,815 (43.5%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 259 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 207 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,768 (25%)

Gender:

Female: 6,175 (55.8%)

Male: 4,810 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,757 (97.2%)

Not recovered: 15 (0.1%)

Better: 31 (0.3%)

Unknown: 38 (0.4%)

Deaths: 225 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 567 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,269 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,884 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,603 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,592 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,601 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,285 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 711 (6.4%)

80+: 452 (4.1%)

Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.