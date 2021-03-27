Jackson officials remind residents of road closures

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the City of Jackson’s Facebook page residents should be aware that due to impending weather Saturday, some road closures have been moved to Sunday.

The closures between the areas of Exit 82, as well as North Highland between Ridgecrest Rd. and Vann Drive have been moved to a later time.

The area will be closed starting Sunday morning at 5:00 a.m.

The closures will occur in order to do needed maintenance to activate new traffic signals and shift traffic into its final destination.

Residents are asked to plan ahead and make any needed route adjustments due to the closures.