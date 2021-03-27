JCS hosts second day of consignment sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school is holding a large consignment sale.

The 21st semi-annual consignment sale at Jackson Christian School finished on Saturday, after two successful days with two more to go.

Co-manager for the sale, Angie Newsom says they have a little bit of everything for everyone.

“You can find anything from boutique clothing to a DVD, books, a stroller, housewares, pictures, you name it,” Newsom said.

Newsom says the items are donated by various consignors.

A portion of the proceeds goes to support Jackson Christian School.

“Consignors price and tag their own items and bring them in and put them on the floor. The consignor receives 60 percent of whatever the item sales for and the rest of the money, the 40 percent, goes to support the school,” Newsom said.

Newsom says each day has a new opportunity for big bargains.

“Tomorrow afternoon we’ll be having our half price sale. If the tag has a ‘d’ for discount, your item will be half off whatever is on the sale tag. Monday is bargain day. Anything with a capital ‘D’ will be one dollar,” Newsom said.

The consignment sale will continue Sunday, March 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and also from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29.

After those two days, the next big consignment sale at JCS is planned for this fall.