Pets of the Week: Roaring 20’s Pups

This week’s Pets of Week brought to you by the Saving the Animals Together is a special litter.

Meet this week’s special pups, the Roaring 20’s Pups!

Meet Vivian, Vincent, Leo, Caroline, Sebastian, Oliver, and Colin!

The litter was born January 6 this year and were named after the top baby names of the 1920’s.

They are ready to go foster to adopt locally or can be adopted when they finish vetting.

They are Staffordshire Terrier mixes and will be medium to large-sized dogs when they are fully grown.

They are working on their house and kennel training.

The pups will be at the Paws 2 Remember’s event in Humboldt on Sunday, March 28 from 1-4 p.m..

If you are interested in one of these sweet pups, please visit the STAT Facebook page or visit their website and fill out an application!