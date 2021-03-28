2 new deaths; 4 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed two additional deaths due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those patients are:
- an 81-year-old man who died Feb. 12, 2021
- a 75-year-old man, who died Dec. 25, 2020
A total of 227 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,070.
Those patients range in age from 14-years-old to 72-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,572 (59.4%)
38301: 3,288 (29.7%)
38356: 190 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 202 (1.8%)
38343: 75 (0.7%)
38313: 232 (2.1%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 147 (1.3%)
38006: 8 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,965 (26.8%)
White: 4,817 (43.5%)
Asian: 52 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 259 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 207 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,770 (25%)
Gender:
Female: 6,176 (55.8%)
Male: 4,813 (43.5%)
Unknown: 81 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,761 (97.2%)
Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)
Better: 30 (0.3%)
Unknown: 38 (0.3%)
Deaths: 227 (2.1%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 567 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,270 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,885 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,602 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,594 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,601 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,284 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 713 (6.4%)
80+: 452 (4.1%)
Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.