3 new deaths, 3 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients are:

  • a 53-year-old man who died Feb. 6, 2021
  • a 60-year-old woman who died Feb. 14, 2021
  • a 64-year-old man who died Feb. 16, 2021.

A total of 230 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total of Madison County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 11,073.

Those new patients range in age from 18-years-old to 48-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,574 (59.4%)
  • 38301: 3,289 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 190 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 202 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 75 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 232 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 77 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 147 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 8 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,966 (26.8%)
  • White: 4,824 (43.5%)
  • Asian: 52 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,764 (25%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,177 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,815 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,771 (97.2%)
  • Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)
  • Better: 31 (0.3%)
  • Unknown: 31 (0.3%)
  • Deaths: 230 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 568 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,270 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,887 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,602 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,594 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,600 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,285 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 714 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 452 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 101 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts