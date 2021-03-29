3 new deaths, 3 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says those patients are:
- a 53-year-old man who died Feb. 6, 2021
- a 60-year-old woman who died Feb. 14, 2021
- a 64-year-old man who died Feb. 16, 2021.
A total of 230 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total of Madison County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 11,073.
Those new patients range in age from 18-years-old to 48-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,574 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,289 (29.7%)
- 38356: 190 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 202 (1.8%)
- 38343: 75 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 8 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,966 (26.8%)
- White: 4,824 (43.5%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,764 (25%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,177 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,815 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,771 (97.2%)
- Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)
- Better: 31 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 31 (0.3%)
- Deaths: 230 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 568 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,270 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,887 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,602 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,594 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,600 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,285 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 714 (6.4%)
- 80+: 452 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 101 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.