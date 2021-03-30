24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 11,097 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
A total of 11,097 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 55-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, and none one of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,590 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,293 (29.7%)
- 38356: 190 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 203 (1.8%)
- 38343: 75 (0.7%)
- 38313: 233 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 147 (1.3%)
- 38006: 8 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 104 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,973 (26.8%)
- White: 4,837 (43.6%)
- Asian: 52 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,768 (24.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,188 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,826 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 83 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,776 (97.1%)
- Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)
- Better: 33 (0.3%)
- Unknown: 44 (0.4%)
- Deaths: 230 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 572 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,274 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,891 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,606 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,601 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,284 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 715 (6.4%)
- 80+: 452 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.