65-year-old Asian American woman beaten as onlookers stand by

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Police Department says an Asian American woman has been attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by.

Police say the 65-year-old woman was walking along 43rd street on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground.

Police say the man then stomped on the woman’s face several times while shouting anti-Asian insults at her.

Surveillance footage shows the man casually walking away after the assault while onlookers watched.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.