Gov. Lee receives first dose of COVID vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Asked by a reporter Monday, the Republican said he had the initial Pfizer shot Saturday and will get the second dose in a few weeks.

He didn’t surround the inoculation with any fanfare, as he did when he tweeted out a photo of his flu shot last November.

Lee has said he was waiting his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine.

All but a handful of Tennessee counties have now begun opening up vaccinations to anyone 16 or older.