Membership at churches, houses of worship at lowest level since 1930s

(AP) — Membership at churches and other houses of worship is at its lowest levels since the late 1930s, according to a new report from Gallup.

Less than half (47%) of Americans surveyed say they are members of a house of worship, down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s.

Pollsters at Gallup say the decline correlates to the rise of the so-called Nones — Americans who claim no religious affiliation.

Gallup’s survey found that about one in five Americans is a None.

Gallup also found that even Americans who say they are religious have become less likely to join a church, synagogue or mosque.