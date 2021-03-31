Health department accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The release says that Tennesseans over the age of 16 are eligible to get the vaccine in Madison County. But they do say appointments are preferable.

“We encourage citizens to make their COVID-19 vaccine appointment online ahead of time, but we understand that’s not possible for everyone,” said health department Regional Director Kim Tedford. “We want to give people who qualify every opportunity to get vaccinated.”

You can still schedule an appointment online, or over the phone at 1-(888) 796-8894.