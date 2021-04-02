3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County; 11,103 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another three cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,103.

Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 54-years-old.

There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,598 (59.4%)

38301: 3,294 (29.7%)

38356: 190 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 203 (1.8%)

38343: 77 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2.1%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 147 (1.3%)

38006: 8 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,981 (26.8%)

White: 4,851 (43.7%)

Asian: 52 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,752 (24.8%)

Gender:

Female: 6,199 (55.8%)

Male: 4,833 (43.6%)

Unknown: 71 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,787 (97.2%)

Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)

Better: 39 (0.3%)

Unknown: 33 (0.3%)

Deaths: 230 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 572 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,276 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,891 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,608 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,602 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,285 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 717 (6.4%)

80+: 454 (4.1%)

Unknown: 99 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.