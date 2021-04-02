5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: Union University

Sitting just off the Highway 45 Bypass is Union University. Whether you are a student, staff, or just driving by, there are a few things you may not have known about one of Jackson’s many universities.

This is 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know about Union University.

1. Becoming Union

The university was once called Southwestern Baptist University, according to its website.

Union says its name was changed in 1907 to honor one of its trustees, Dr. Joseph Eaton, who had also been president of Union University in Middle Tennessee.

That university had already closed in 1873.

Additionally, Union says it moved from downtown Jackson to its current location in 1975 due to an aging campus.

2. Bear Bryant

Union says college football coach Bear Bryant also coached at the university.

Union says he was hired in the spring of 1936 as an assistant coach for the football program. However, he left by the fall for Vanderbilt.

3. Graduate, Senator and Supreme Court Justice

Howell Edmunds Jackson graduated from West Tennessee College — the college that would become Union — in 1849.

Union says he would go on to be both a U.S. Senator and a Supreme Court Justice.

4. Fore!

With an 18-hole disc golf course, miles of biking, as well as hiking trails, Union says it offers a variety of outdoor activities.

In total, students have nearly 400 acres to use!

5. What to choose…

From history and photography, to finance and biology, Union says it offers over 100 programs for students.

Just recently, it even added commercial music, cyber security, criminal justice and forensic science to its list of majors.

Wanting to learn more about Union? Just click this link to check out their website!