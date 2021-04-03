4 new cases of Covid-19; 11,107 total cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another four cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,107.
Those new patients range in age from 7-months-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,598 (59.4%)
38301: 3,297 (29.7%)
38356: 190 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 204 (1.8%)
38343: 77 (0.7%)
38313: 232 (2.1%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 147 (1.3%)
38006: 8 (0.05%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 17 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 100 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,984 (26.9%)
White: 4,852 (43.7%)
Asian: 52 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 261 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 206 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,752 (24.8%)
Gender:
Female: 6,202 (55.8%)
Male: 4,834 (43.6%)
Unknown: 71 (0.6%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,793 (97.2%)
Not recovered: 14 (0.1%)
Better: 41 (0.4%)
Unknown: 29 (0.2%)
Deaths: 230 (2.1%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 573 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,277 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,892 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,609 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,599 (14.4%)
51 – 60 years: 1,602 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 1,286 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 718 (6.4%)
80+: 455 (4.1%)
Unknown: 96 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.