Road closures planned for Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Engineering Department authorized several road closures for the annual Andrew Jackson Marathon.

According to a news release from the City of Jackson Engineering Department, residents should be aware of several planned temporary road closures.

The temporary closures were approved due to the annual Andrew Jackson Marathon that will be taking place in Jackson Saturday April 3.

The following roads will be temporarily closed for the allotted time frames.

Information from the release states that all lanes of Lafayette Street from New Market to Airways and all lanes of New Market Street to Union Avenue in Jackson will be closed from 5:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The release also states in addition, the following roads will also be temporarily closed.

One Eastbound Lane of Old Hickory Boulevard from Russell Road to Wallace Road and One Eastbound Lane of Carriage House Drive from Weatherford Square to Wiley Parker Road will be closed from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Residents should be aware of the temporary closures and take alternate routes as needed.

The annual Andrew Jackson Marathon takes place each year and supports a charitable cause.

The 49th annual race is raising money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.