UPDATE: Police say 2 injured in accidental Saturday shooting

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are continuing to investigate a Saturday morning shooting on the 300 Block Barry Street.

Police say officers responded to a report of shooting around 7:20 a.m.

Investigators determined two individuals were injured in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

Police say they are not looking for any other individuals in connection to this investigation.

The Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

EARLIER STORY:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed three people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Berry Street around 7:20 a.m. April 3.

Police say officers found three individuals with apparent gunshot injuries.

All three individuals were treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 to speak with an investigator.