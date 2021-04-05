Union earns first men’s soccer conference title in school history

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite having their season pushed back from the fall to the spring, the Union University men’s soccer team was able to take a unique situation and capitalize in a historic way.

With a strong offensive attack leading the charge, the Bulldogs ran the table all the way to the finish line, claiming the 2021 Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series title. Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Christian Brothers University gave Union it’s very first conference championship in school history since the program began in 1998.

In an abbreviated season, Union finished the year with a 6-1 record as four individuals were named to the GSC All-Tournament team.

“One of the things I told our guys is I think this conference tournament is probably going to be the hardest one to win, because there are so many things outside of your control this year,” said head coach Steven Cox. “I think our guys appreciated the opportunity a lot more, just because at any moment it could be taken away from you. You know, I’m excited in what we were able to accomplish this year, pumped for our guys, and looking forward to the future of Union men’s soccer.”

Cox also expressed his optimism for the next few years at Union, as the Bulldogs will be returning the majority of their roster next season to defend their conference title.