Pet of the Week: Oakley

This week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Miss Oakley!

Oakley is a lively love-bug who would do well in a home with another dog and a fairly active family.

She loves to tell you about her day, all while cuddling on the couch after a long day of playing.

She is super sweet! And she does great with children and babies.

Oakley loves snacks and toys, specifically Milk-Bones and her tug rope.

She loves going on adventures, and she is working on walking with a harness.

Oakley is crate and house trained. She is waiting on the perfect family to love her forever.

If you are interested in Oakley or any of the other dogs at STAT please visit their Facebook page or website.