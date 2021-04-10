Runner raises money for child abuse prevention

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local man is running to raise money for a cause that helps local children and families.

1/2

2/2



One resident decided to run 100 miles to raise money for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse in Chester County.

The route Randy Broadway is running started in Jackson at the Rockabilly Hall of Fame Saturday morning and will end in Memphis on Beale Street.

Broadway says he wanted to put his passion and health together to help the local center.

“Especially this month since it’s child abuse awareness month and just do what I can to make people aware that it is happening with our communities everyday and just help out any way we can,” Broadway said.

Broadway and his team’s goal was to raise $5,000.

So far they have raised more than $3,000.

Carl Perkins Chester County Director, Kirby Fahs, says when the center was presented with this idea, they ran with it.

“Just being a light and shining on the fact that there is something we can do to stop it and hopefully end child abuse. It helps with things like this that bring that awareness,” Fahs said.

Broadway had to do extensive training for this run.

But Team Leader, Melissa Price says she and the team made sure Broadway was ready for anything.

“50 to 75 miles a week! He’s made sure to train in bad weather, pouring down rain, thunderstorms to make sure he is ready, because rain or shine, whatever the weather is, he’s gotta fight it today for a hundred miles,” Price said.

If you would like to join Broadway on his journey, you’re welcome to jump in at any time.

Updates about his location and condition will be posted on the Facebook page.

For more information or if you would like to donate to the Carl Perkins’s Run visit their website.