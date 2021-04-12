Health dept., nonprofits partner to vaccinate local homeless community

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department distributed doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m. through noon Monday at First United Methodist Church in Jackson. This event was targeted toward to the homeless community.

“We are here vaccinating folks who are in the homeless community in our area. We’re also vaccinating workers and volunteers for local nonprofits,” said Mallory Cooke, the health department’s public information officer.

The health department partnered with United Way of West Tennessee and Area Relief Ministries to vaccinate as many homeless individuals as possible.

“These folks are out. They’re in groups. COVID-19 does not discriminate,” Cooke said. “We want to make sure that everyone in our community who is eligible is able to get their vaccine.”

Cooke says the health department is distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically to the homeless population to ensure they are fully vaccinated properly.

“Some folks may not be able to come back and get a second dose and we understand that, so the J&J vaccine, we’re using that for special population,” Cooke said.

Although the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply is very limited, Cooke encourages everyone to head to the health department to be able to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as they have tons of appointments that are still not being filled daily.

“It’s really easy to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Madison County. I know there are other parts of the country where getting a COVID-19 [vaccine] is not as easy, but here in Madison County, literally just come to our office any time Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., walk in the door and we’ll just make you an appointment right there on site,” Cooke said. “We just encourage people to get vaccinated because we want to go back to life as normal. We’ve already lost 231 Madison County residents to COVID-19, we don’t want to lose another person.”

The health department is accepting walk-ins and scheduling appointments daily. For more information, call (731) 423-3020 or click here.