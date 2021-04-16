Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame event returns for 2021

DYER, Tenn. — One year ago, leaders of the Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame had to make a difficult decision and cancel their annual banquet and ceremony. While it wasn’t exactly how it used to be, the event fortunately returned for 2021.

The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony took place Friday night at Gibson County High School in Dyer, and was limited to 100 attendees. Seven individuals and one team were inducted into the hall, while 24 high school student athletes from the Gibson County area were also recognized.

The class of 2021 included Lori Becton Cathey, Justin Lowery, Gaylon Moore, Kelcey Williams, Donny Joyner, Octavion Sharp, Debbie Wilson Staggs, and the 2008-2009 Gibson County girls basketball team.

Leading up to the ceremony, Hall of Fame organizers expressed the importance of bringing back the event after a year of absence.

“At a time right now where we’re in a lot of darkness, and a lot of people are having sadness, we understand that,” said Gibson County Sports Hall of Fame Vice President Cheri Childress. “But this is an effort to say that there are good things, and we’re going to celebrate that.”

Event organizers also expressed their hopes of allowing more people to attend next year’s ceremony, as well as include a banquet.