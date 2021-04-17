8 new cases of COVID-19; 11,213 total cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co. Saturday, April 17. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 11,213.
Those new patients range in age from 10-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,661 (59.4%)
38301: 3,328 (29.7%)
38356: 192 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.9%)
38366: 205 (1.8%)
38343: 78 (0.7%)
38313: 230 (2.1%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 150 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.02%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 18 (0.1%)
38378: 2 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
38340: 4 (0.05%)
Unknown: 107 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,027 (27%)
White: 4,902 (43.7%)
Asian: 53 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,760 (24.6%)
Gender:
Female: 6,266 (55.9%)
Male: 4,889 (43.6%)
Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,884 (97.1%)
Not recovered: 15 (0.1%)
Better: 44 (0.4%)
Unknown: 38 (0.3%)
Deaths: 232 (2.1%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 581 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,907 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,630 (14.5%)
41 – 50 years: 1,609 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,623 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,299 (11.6%)
71 – 80 years: 724 (6.5%)
80+: 460 (4.1%)
Unknown: 93 (0.8%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.