Pets of the Week: Jimmy and Timmy

This week’s Pets of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together are Jimmy and Timmy!

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









These pups are super sweet and cuddly boys! They love adventures or cuddling with their people on the couch!

They are going to be larger dogs, but don’t tell them. These boys think they are lapdogs!

Jimmy and Timmy are sweet guys that are ready to go to their forever homes. They can be separated or adopted together.

For more information on Jimmy, Timmy or any other available animals please contact Saving the Animals Together by calling (731) 313-7828, visit the STAT website or their Facebook page.