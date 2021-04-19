Liberty Tech’s Reed signs with Westminster College

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, Liberty Tech senior Ahman Reed signed to continue his athletic career on the football field at Westminster College.

This past season at linebacker, Reed led the Crusader defense in total tackles. While he excelled on the field, Reed’s teammates, coaches, and family members highlighted his behind the scenes work ethic and overall character.

With the local community supporting him, Reed expressed what he’ll be valuing most when he steps foot on a college campus.

“To get a better academic opportunity, and just also show people what kind of work you can put in the classroom,” said Reed.