Jackson State to host public vaccination clinic Wednesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is doing its part in making sure everyone who would like to get COVID-19 vaccinated can do so.

Jackson State Community College is partnering with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to host a vaccination clinic outside its gymnasium on campus Wednesday.

This event is open to not only faculty and students, but the general public as well. The Pfizer vaccines will be given from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re just trying to get as many people vaccinated as we can. The sooner we’re all vaccinated, we can get back to some sense of normalcy, which I know everyone wants to do that and are excited about it. If we can help in any small way, that’s what I told the health department here and we’re willing to help,” said Jackson State President George Pimentel.

The event will be drive-thru and no appointments are necessary.