Tennessee Department of Health offering online vaccine finder tools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has released an interactive map to help Tennesseans find a place to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tennessee is still vaccinating residents ages 16 and older.

To find the map, click here.

Through the map, you can find your county and request an appointment through your county health department, or use the Vaccine Finder to find other providers in your area.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee, click here.