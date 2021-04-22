6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,244 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,244.
Those new patients range in age from 24-years-old to 67-years-old.
There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, and none of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,682 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,336 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 205 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 231 (2%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 150 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 107 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,040 (27%)
- White: 4,919 (43.7%)
- Asian: 53 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,762 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,284 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,902 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,913 (97%)
- Not recovered: 18 (0.2%)
- Better: 44 (0.4%)
- Unknown: 37 (0.3%)
- Deaths: 232 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,921 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,640 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,611 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,627 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,302 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 725 (6.4%)
- 80+: 461 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 88 (0.8%)
