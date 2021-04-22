6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,244 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,244.

Those new patients range in age from 24-years-old to 67-years-old.

There are currently three Madison County residents hospitalized, and none of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,682 (59.4%)

38301: 3,336 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 205 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 231 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 150 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 107 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,040 (27%)

White: 4,919 (43.7%)

Asian: 53 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,762 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,284 (55.9%)

Male: 4,902 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,913 (97%)

Not recovered: 18 (0.2%)

Better: 44 (0.4%)

Unknown: 37 (0.3%)

Deaths: 232 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,287 (11.4%)

21 – 30 years: 1,921 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,640 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,611 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,627 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,302 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 725 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 88 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.