Help for disabled seeking COVID vaccine arrives in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — Help for disabled individuals in West Tennessee who want to receive their COVID-19 vaccine has now arrived.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has teamed up with the Jackson Area Center for Independent Living (JCIL) to make it possible.

JCIL will provide free rides to the health department to give those living with disabilities the opportunity to get their shot.

A worker will chaperone the person during their visit. Then, they will take them back home after they receive the vaccine.

And JCIL will also provide a sign language interpreter at the health department for the deaf and hard of hearing on select dates:

Thursday, April 29 (9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 4 (9-11 a.m., 3-5 p.m.)

Saturday, May 15 (9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m.)

Also, the interpreter will be available when individuals return for their second dose.

Those getting the vaccine are asked to bring a valid ID. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information or to schedule a ride, call JCIL at (731) 668-2211.

