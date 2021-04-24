Additional death, 9 new Covid-19 cases; 11,285 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications. The health department says a 68-year-old man died April 14. A total of 233 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 11,285.

Those patients range from 8-years-old to 75-years-old.

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,705 (59.4%)

38301: 3,347 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 206 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 151 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

Unknown: 111 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,050 (27%)

White: 4,937 (43.7%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,774 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,306 (55.9%)

Male: 4,920 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,929 (96.8%)

Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)

Better: 50 (0.4%)

Unknown: 53 (0.5%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 583 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,289 (11.4%)

21 – 30 years: 1,924 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,641 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,619 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,639 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,304 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 728 (6.5%)

80+: 460 (4.1%)

Unknown: 98 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.