6 new cases of COVID-19; 11,291 total cases in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co. Sunday, April 25. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 11,291.
Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 88-years-old.
There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized, with neither of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,710 (59.4%)
38301: 3,347 (29.7%)
38356: 192 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.8%)
38366: 206 (1.8%)
38343: 79 (0.7%)
38313: 232 (2%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 151 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 18 (0.2%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 6 (0.05%)
Unknown: 112 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,052 (27%)
White: 4,941 (43.8%)
Asian: 54 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,774 (24.6%)
Gender:
Female: 6,310 (55.9%)
Male: 4,922 (43.6%)
Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,930 (96.8%)
Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)
Better: 50 (0.4%)
Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Deaths: 233 (2.1%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)
11 – 20 years: 1,292 (11.4%)
21 – 30 years: 1,924 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,643 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,619 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,640 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,304 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 728 (6.5%)
80+: 461 (4.1%)
Unknown: 98 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.