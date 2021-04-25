6 new cases of COVID-19; 11,291 total cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co. Sunday, April 25. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Madison County to 11,291.

Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 88-years-old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized, with neither of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,710 (59.4%)

38301: 3,347 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 206 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 151 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

Unknown: 112 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,052 (27%)

White: 4,941 (43.8%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,774 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,310 (55.9%)

Male: 4,922 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,930 (96.8%)

Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)

Better: 50 (0.4%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 582 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,292 (11.4%)

21 – 30 years: 1,924 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,643 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,619 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,640 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,304 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 728 (6.5%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 98 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.