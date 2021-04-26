Former Crockett Co. deputy sentenced in child exploitation investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Crockett County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been sentenced to more than 18 years in a child exploitation investigation.

Matthew Berry, 42, was arrested in 2019 after investigators in Indiana determined a computer located in West Tennessee was posting material involving children online, according to a news release.

The release says investigators searched a Berry’s Bells home, and Berry admitted that he had been obtaining and viewing material involving child sexual abuse for “a long time.”

The release says an examination of Berry’s devices showed he had been seeking these materials since at least 2002, and that Berry allegedly took photos of adult and minor females in public places.

The release also says Berry is believed to have had a sexual relationship with a minor during his time as a law enforcement officer.

Berry previously worked as an officer in Halls, Ripley, Maury City and Brownsville.

Berry was sentenced to 220 months in custody, followed by five years of supervised release.