Bethel University students to work with NFL Draft events

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A group of Bethel University students will be working with the NFL Draft later this week in Cleveland, Ohio, according to a news release.

Ten Bethel students, along with sports management program coordinator and assistant professors Dr. Josh Greer and Mark Walton, will be helping to manage the NFL Draft Experience Photo Pass, Fan Que, and NFL Draft Experience from April 29 to May 1, the release says.

Through the experience students will get the opportunity to see how a large-scale event is organized, and get the chance to network within the industry, the release says.

Students attending are Riley Wood, Elijah Wood, Nathan Holliman, Maria Campos, Matthew Ellis, Mark Craven, William Lee, Myals Adkins, Alexandria Lipsey and Jarred Walker.

The release says Bethel is the only university to participate that is not local to the draft.