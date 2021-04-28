6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,309 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,309.
Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 67-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,723 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,352 (29.6%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2.1%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 151 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 111 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,057 (27%)
- White: 4,948 (43.8%)
- Asian: 54 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 208 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,780 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,318 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,933 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 58 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,950 (96.8%)
- Not recovered: 20 (0.2%)
- Better: 52 (0.4%)
- Unknown: 54 (0.5%)
- Deaths: 233 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 584 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,296 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,928 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,646 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,616 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,644 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,308 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 729 (6.4%)
- 80+: 461 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 97 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.