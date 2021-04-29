10th annual ‘Lights, Camera, Fashion’ Show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson bridal shop held the 10th annual Lights, Camera, Fashion Show.

This fashion show was on fire in dazzling West Tennessee, with actual fire.

The My Best Friend Jenna Bridal Shop in Jackson hosted the fashion show to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Event coordinator and shop owner, Jenna Hamilton says the show brings the area together for one great night.

“We have at least 25 communities from across West Tennessee represented tonight. There are 55 models that are taking the runway,” Hamilton said.

The show was prom themed.

High school juniors and seniors competed to raise money for St. Jude, walking the runway in dresses designed by Jonathan Cain, and walked for the chance at winning a scholarship.

“The crowd favorite model that is selected, every dollar that is donated to St. Jude is a vote towards her becoming crowd favorite, so each model will receive half of the amount raised back in scholarship funds,” Hamilton said.

During the event, the show honored Brett Wyatt from Medina, who is currently battling leukemia at St. Jude.

Hamilton says each model is asked to raise at least $1,000. This year, she says every model exceeded that goal and then some.

“This year, over half of the models have exceeded that amount, and we have two models that are nearing the $20,000 fundraising total,” Hamilton said.

The show even had a few celebrity guest judges, including former Bachelor winner, Hannah Ann Sluss, and the wives of two country music stars.

“Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Brown, will be with us and country music artist Jon Pardi’s wife, Summer Pardi, will be here. Hat designer from Nashville, Travis Austin, and Jasmine Sweet. She is a marketing manager from iHeartRadio,” Hamilton said.

The goal of the fundraiser was $100,000. Hamilton says they exceeded that amount.