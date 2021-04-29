23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 11 due to report delay

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. The health department says 11 of those cases are backlogged results from a local testing provider.

There are a total of 11,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

The health department says those new cases range in age from 15-years-old to 75-years-old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,732 (59.4%)

38301: 3,363 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 152 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

Unknown: 113 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,063 (27%)

White: 4,957 (43.7%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,787 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,329 (55.9%)

Male: 4,942 (43.6%)

Unknown: 61 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,958 (96.7%)

Not recovered: 24 (0.2%)

Better: 55 (0.5%)

Unknown: 62 (0.5%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 584 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,300 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,930 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,649 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,623 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,646 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,307 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.