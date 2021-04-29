23 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.; 11 due to report delay
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County. The health department says 11 of those cases are backlogged results from a local testing provider.
There are a total of 11,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County.
The health department says those new cases range in age from 15-years-old to 75-years-old.
There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,732 (59.4%)
- 38301: 3,363 (29.7%)
- 38356: 192 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.8%)
- 38366: 208 (1.8%)
- 38343: 78 (0.7%)
- 38313: 232 (2%)
- 38392: 77 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 152 (1.3%)
- 38006: 7 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 18 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 113 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,063 (27%)
- White: 4,957 (43.7%)
- Asian: 54 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 262 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,787 (24.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,329 (55.9%)
- Male: 4,942 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 61 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,958 (96.7%)
- Not recovered: 24 (0.2%)
- Better: 55 (0.5%)
- Unknown: 62 (0.5%)
- Deaths: 233 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 584 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,300 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,930 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,649 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,623 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,646 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,307 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)
- 80+: 461 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 100 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.