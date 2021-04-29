Daughter of fallen deputy speaks to local students about gun violence

JACKSON, Tenn. — The daughter of a Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed outside a bar in 2008 is coming home to speak with students about her experience with gun violence.

On the outside, it may have looked like just “girl talk,” but Ashlee Akins’ message to high school students at Liberty Technology Magnet High School on Thursday morning was much more.

“A lot of people have a lot of advice, but a lot of people don’t want to put the action or the work in, and I’m here to do that,” said Akins, a published author, television personality and influencer.

In 2008, Akins’ father, Ollie Bond, a Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was shot and killed outside Spanky’s Bar and Grill.

“It was senseless violence. It wasn’t a scuffle. It wasn’t a robbery. It was pure stupidity,” Akins said.

Now, her goal is to encourage students who may have been going through the same thing.

“I really want to explain to the girls the severity of gun violence, the long-term effects it has, the short-term effects, how my life was instantly changed,” Akins said.

Liberty Tech’s principal said the talk comes at an important time for students. In February, a student died due to gun violence. Around that same time, two Liberty alumni also died, and, just a few weeks ago, a student was accused of bringing a gun on campus.

When Akins asked the women who has been affected by gun violence, almost all of them raised their hands.

She asked questions: who is your friend? What’s the right thing to do? Who can you see if you need help?

“If I can prevent it, that’s what I’m here today to do: prevent the same heartache I’ve experienced,” Akins said.

And she says they can grow from it as well.

“All the pain is still here. You can prevail, you can hold your head up high, and you can still be great and live in greatness,” she said.

Akins also spoke to groups at North Side High School and at Parkview Learning Center.