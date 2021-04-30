5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: University of Memphis Lambuth Campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus sits in downtown Jackson. Lambuth has a long history downtown, which many may not have known.

This is 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know about Lambuth.

Lambuth University

Lambuth was founded in 1843 as the Memphis Conference Female Institute.

By 1923, it would become Lambuth College and accept its first male students. This was just two years after the Memphis Annual Conference voted to make it coeducational.

Lambuth College would eventually become a university, but was forced to close in June 2011 due to low resources, Lambuth says.

It was soon revived by the University of Memphis, and Lambuth was able to begin offering classes once again in August.

Arboretum

Lambuth is a level 2 arboretum.

With the Common Sassafras, Red Maple and the Japanese Maple, the campus hosts up to 60 types of trees!

The certification comes from the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council.

Famous graduates

The university has its fair share of famous graduates.

Raymond King, who attended the 1990s, played for the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, and St. Louis.

Plus, Brad Jones from the class of 1990, began his career at Lambuth University, according to the NBA’s website.

The website says he was the captain of the basketball team and was given the title of Male Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Planetarium

Lambuth is the home of the M.D. Anderson Planetarium.

Lambuth officials say it opened in 1967, and is one of a kind in the area.

It is currently closed due to the pandemic, but Lambuth hopes to reopen it in the fall.

Paths to choose from

Lambuth offers over 20 bachelor degrees, eight master’s degrees, and two doctoral degrees.

Lambuth offers degrees in psychology and social work, to music and teaching, as well as nursing!