12 new cases of Covid-19; 11,356 total in Madison Co.
The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 1. That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,356.
Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 57-years-old.
There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 6,751 (59.4%)
38301: 3,370 (29.7%)
38356: 192 (1.7%)
38391: 96 (0.8%)
38366: 208 (1.8%)
38343: 78 (0.7%)
38313: 232 (2%)
38392: 77 (0.7%)
38355: 32 (0.3%)
38362: 153 (1.3%)
38006: 7 (0.1%)
38302: 20 (0.2%)
38308: 18 (0.15%)
38378: 6 (0.05%)
38303: 7 (0.01%)
Unknown: 109 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 3,069 (27%)
White: 4,967 (43.7%)
Asian: 54 (0.5%)
Hispanic: 264 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.9%)
Unspecified: 2,793 (24.6%)
Gender:
Female: 6,343 (55.9%)
Male: 4,952 (43.6%)
Unknown: 61 (0.5%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 10,971 (96.6%)
Not recovered: 30 (0.3%)
Better: 56 (0.5%)
Unknown: 66 (0.6%)
Deaths: 233 (2%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 584 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,301 (11.5%)
21 – 30 years: 1,936 (17%)
31 – 40 years: 1,653 (14.6%)
41 – 50 years: 1,628 (14.3%)
51 – 60 years: 1,653 (14.6%)
61 – 70 years: 1,308 (11.5%)
71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)
80+: 461 (4.1%)
Unknown: 100 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.