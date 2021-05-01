12 new cases of Covid-19; 11,356 total in Madison Co.

The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 1. That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,356.

Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 57-years-old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,751 (59.4%)

38301: 3,370 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 153 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.01%)

Unknown: 109 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,069 (27%)

White: 4,967 (43.7%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 264 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,793 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,343 (55.9%)

Male: 4,952 (43.6%)

Unknown: 61 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,971 (96.6%)

Not recovered: 30 (0.3%)

Better: 56 (0.5%)

Unknown: 66 (0.6%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 584 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,301 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,936 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,653 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,628 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,653 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,308 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.