Mid-West TN Genealogical Society set to meet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local genealogical group plans to meet.

The Mid-West Tennessee Genealogical Society will meet in Jackson on May 11 at 6:00 p.m.

The speaker will be Robert Gaugh, a Garey descendant.

His presentation is titled “The Life of Bartley Garey, A Civil War Union Veteran.” Garey spent the remainder of his days living in Bemis, TN.

The meeting will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 226 Cotton Grove Road in Jackson. The public is invited to attend the meeting.

Annual membership dues for the Mid-West TN Genealogical Society are $20, that includes quarterly issues of “Family Findings” offering West Tennessee genealogical stories and research tips.

The Mid-West TN Genealogical Society holds these meetings once per month.