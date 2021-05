More information on Friendly Frank’s Flea Market

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market will be held the weekend of April 30 – May 2 at Jackson Fairgrounds Park near downtown, located at 800 S. Highland Avenue in Jackson.

The hours of the market are Friday, 5:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information visit their website at https://www.friendlyfranks.com/, or check out their Facebook page.