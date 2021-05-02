1 new case of Covid-19; 11,357 total in Madison Co.

The Jackson Madison-County Health Department has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 2.

That brings the total number of cases in Madison County to 11,357.

The newest confirmed case is 33 years old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,751 (59.4%)

38301: 3,371 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 153 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.01%)

Unknown: 109 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,069 (27%)

White: 4,970 (43.8%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 264 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,791 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,343 (55.9%)

Male: 4,953 (43.6%)

Unknown: 61 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,975 (96.6%)

Not recovered: 31 (0.3%)

Better: 56 (0.5%)

Unknown: 62 (0.5%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 584 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,301 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,936 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,653 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,629 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,653 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,308 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.