7-year-old killed in Interstate 40 crash, 6 others injured

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a 7-year-old died Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

According to a crash report, the wreck happened near the 66 mile marker on Interstate 40 West when a Dodge Caravan crossed the median from the eastbound lanes, hitting a Ford Explorer heading westbound. That vehicle stopped in the median and caught fire in the crash.

The report says the boy was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan.

The report says the driver, adult passenger, and two other children in the Dodge Caravan were injured.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Explorer were injured in the crash.