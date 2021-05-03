JMCSS announces plans to move Central Office to historic Jackson High School building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marlon King has announced plans to move the district’s Central Office once construction of Madison Academic Magnet High School is complete.

The district announced plans Monday to relocate Central Office to the existing Madison Academic building, formerly Jackson High School, at 179 Allen Avenue once Madison staff have moved into their new building.

The district says the movie will be a step toward a greater investment in the area around the renovated Jackson Central-Merry High School 6-12 campus.

Additional plans for the historic Jackson High School building include a revamped family support program and a safety command center for video surveillance of all the district’s campuses.

The current Central Office building at 310 North Parkway will become a hub for ACT testing, professional development, and adult education services.