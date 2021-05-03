West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation recognized for housing contributions during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is recognizing the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation for their contributions to housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Foundation received one of five 2021 Tennessee Best Awards, winning the Tennessee’s Best Director’s Award. Those other categories include the Neighborhood Stabilization Award, Regional Impact Award, Director’s Award and the Legacy Award.

The Director’s Award was presented to nine Continuum of Care organizations which helped to address the pandemic with $50,000 from TDHA in emergency funding for vulnerable populations, the release says.

The grant helped the Foundation to provide shelter, food, and basic needs to individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues who were impacted because of the pandemic, the release says.

Vicki Lake, director of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, says the grant allowed the Foundation and community partners to provide shelter for more than 70 people.

“The community has really rallied around this initiative and committed itself to finding the needed solutions to assist these families,” McMeen said. “There are families who still struggle to stay in shelters due to rules and different barriers. We are hoping to open a no-barriers shelter by January 2022.”