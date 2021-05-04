5 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,366 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,366.

Those new patients range in age from 20-years-old to 58-years-old

There is currently one Madison County resident hospitalized. The health department says that patient is not on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,757 (59.4%)

38301: 3,375 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 153 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.05%)

Unknown: 108 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,073 (27%)

White: 4,974 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 266 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,789 (24.5%)

Gender:

Female: 6,352 (55.9%)

Male: 4,956 (43.6%)

Unknown: 58 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,006 (96.8%)

Not recovered: 31 (0.3%)

Better: 47 (0.4%)

Unknown: 49 (0.4%)

Deaths: 233 (2.1%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,304 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,937 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,655 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,630 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,655 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,310 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 97 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.