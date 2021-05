JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson officials have confirmed a Chipotle restaurant is expected to be built on the former Steak ‘n Shake property.

Planning director Stan Pilant confirmed Wednesday that Chipotle is expected to begin construction at the closed Steak ‘n Shake building at 883 Vann Drive.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.