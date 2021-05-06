City of Jackson holds annual prayer breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday morning, hundreds of people gathered to pray for the city, state and country.

The city held its annual National Day of Prayer Breakfast. But this year’s was not taken for granted.

“It’s probably been the largest group I’ve been in front of in more than a year. To see those people here for one reason, to come together, break bread together, to sing together,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The city invited pastors and community leaders to pray for businesses.

“I pray that every business owner, along with their family, will promote their business in a way that brings glory to your name,” said Kyle Spurgeon, president and CEO of the Jackson Chamber.

The prayer also brought in educators, students, law enforcement and families.

“Lift up our law enforcement officers. Please watch over them when they’re on the divided line between chaos and order,” said Tyreece Miller, a US Marshal.

“We pray over these homes. We pray, oh God, that you would give them strength and determination, that you would guide and provide mentors and advocates for children and single parents,” said JP Vick, Northside Assembly Church Lead Pastor.

And for Mayor Conger, this was a time to reflect on the challenging year and look ahead.

“I pray over our city every day, and to know I’m prayed over is a great feeling,” he said.

According to the city, more than 500 people attended Thursday’s event.