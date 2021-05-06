Gibson Electric Membership confirms 2,237 without power after storms

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has confirmed outages throughout their 12-county coverage area.

The hardest hit areas are in south Gibson County, north Madison County and Crockett County, according to a news release.

The release says there were 24 outage locations and about 2,237 members without power as of 5:50 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

Crews are working to restore power in those areas.

Residents are asked to stay away from broken poles, fallen power lines, and trees touching fallen lines because those may be energized and dangerous.